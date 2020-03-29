A woman was assaulted and held against her will inside a southeast Colorado Springs home, before she could escape Saturday, police said.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Christopher Thomas and 20-year-old Breonna Thomas on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, records show.
Detectives were called about 5:10 a.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of Verde Drive, where they learned that three children were home during the time of the assault, police said.
Both Christopher Thomas and Breonna Thomas were also arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
The victim was brought to the hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
Bond was set for Breonna Thomas at $150,000, online jail records show. Christopher Thomas is being held without bail.