A woman was assaulted after two men tried to coerce her to hand over her ATM card and PIN number early Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs.
The woman told police that the two men were giving her a ride home from a bar when they drove her to a bank in the area of Boulder and Tejon streets. They demanded her to provide them with her bank information, but she refused.
Police said they assaulted her, then kicked her out of the car.
The first man is described as in his early 30s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and about 180 pounds. He has a shaved head with several tattoos.
The other man is in his early 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches and 160 pounds with scruffy facial hair and several tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.