A 39-year-old house sitter was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing $600,000 worth of custom jewelry, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
In May, another woman had reported jewelry missing from her home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. She hadn't noticed the items were gone for several weeks because there were no signs of a break-in, police said.
Months later, a Denver jewelry buyer advised police that a woman named Elizabeth "Lisa" Bischoff tried to sell the stolen items. Bischoff now faces charges of second-degree burglary and theft.
Bischoff had worked as a house sitter for the victim, police said, and was employed by many other local residents as a house and dog sitter.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of Bischoff should contact the police Gold Hill Division at 719-385-2100 and ask for the Property Crimes Unit.