A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found early Saturday in a northeast Colorado Springs home where a disturbance had been reported, police said.
Jaqueline Souza, of Colorado Springs, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death.
The body was found in the home in the 6300 block of Cabana Circle near Skyview Middle School around 12:30 a.m. Responding to the report of a disturbance, officers found the man, who had "traumatic injuries."
The victim's name and the nature of his injuries have not released.
The cause of death is under investigation, police said. If it is ruled a homicide, it would be the 17th this year in the city.
Souza is being held in the El Paso County jail. No bail information was available Saturday.