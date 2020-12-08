A man was stabbed in the neck in eastern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, police said.
Colorado Springs police and medical responders rushed to the 4400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. where a man called for medical attention for his intoxicated girlfriend. While on the phone with 911 dispatchers the man said he was stabbed by his girlfriend, police said.
When medical responders arrived the woman bolted and the medical personnel directed police in the direction she ran. Police found 30-year-old Ivanna Read and arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder of the first degree. She was booked into the El Paso County jail.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the neck.