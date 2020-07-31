An argument over social distancing Friday led to a fistfight in a Colorado Springs Walmart between two women, one of whom was arrested for assault, police said.
The fight started, police said, when one of the women complained that the other was not staying 6 feet away, the distance health experts recommend to keep from catching or spreading the potentially fatal coronavirus.
The argument escalated, resulting in the first woman allegedly throwing the other to the floor in the store at 3201 East Platte Ave.
The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, police said.
