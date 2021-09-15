Delilah Williams

Deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of  stabbing a man during a domestic dispute in Widefield Tuesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Deputies say they arrested Delilah Williams on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident left a man wounded in the 130 block of Kokomo Street, the sheriff's office said. 

A man with a stab wound linked to the incident was taken to an urgent care in Fountain, before later being transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Williams was held at the El Paso County jail without bail Wednesday morning, jail records show.

