Deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute in Widefield Tuesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
Deputies say they arrested Delilah Williams on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident left a man wounded in the 130 block of Kokomo Street, the sheriff's office said.
A man with a stab wound linked to the incident was taken to an urgent care in Fountain, before later being transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
Williams was held at the El Paso County jail without bail Wednesday morning, jail records show.