A woman accused of aiding her husband in a series of identity theft crimes was arrested Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Tarry Carneal, 40, faces forgery, criminal impersonation and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft charges among others, the statement said. She is accused of working with her husband, Ryan Carneal, 43, in defrauding businesses and car dealerships, it said. He faces similar charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tarry was booked into the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail, records show.

