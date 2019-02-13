Alexis Suarez
(Courtesy of CSPD/Twitter)
An attempted-homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday night after a pursuit in central Colorado Springs, police said.

About 11 p.m., officers spotted a pair of attempted-homicide suspects in a white SUV near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, police said. Alexis Suarez, 21, and a man whose name was not released had multiple warrants for their arrest.

The officers tried to stop the SUV, but it sped away, eventually crashing in the 3500 block of East San Miguel Street.

Suarez was captured nearby. Police dogs searched for the man but didn't find him.

No information about the attempted homicide was released.

