A woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer who was investigating a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the stolen vehicle was parked in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Harrison Road near the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center shortly before midnight.

Police contacted 32-year-old Vanessa Vigil inside the vehicle and attempted to detain her. Vigil allegedly became combative and assaulted an officer, police said.

Vigil was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies. She will appear in court Wednesday.

Police said the officer who was assaulted continued working after the incident.

