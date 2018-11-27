A Colorado Springs resident was taken into custody in the slaying of a woman Friday night at an apartment near Palmer Park.
Jamie Crawford, 28, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Candace R. Jones, 35.
Jones was found late Friday with a gunshot wound outside of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane, near North Carefree Circle and North Academy Boulevard.
Her death is the city's 32nd homicide of 2018. There were 27 at this time last year.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.