A 39-year-old woman is in custody after deputies seized seven neglected horses and recovered three dog corpses from a home in northeast El Paso County.
Mindy Daskin was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals neglect/mistreat, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The horses seized in the 7700 block of Stockholm Grove were taken to a boarding facility for medical treatment. Necropsies will be performed on the dogs to determine the cause of their deaths.