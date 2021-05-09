A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly burglarizing an apartment near The Citadel mall, Colorado Springs police said.
Police reported a male victim was in the bedroom of his second-floor apartment on the 3100 block of east Dale Street just after midnight when he heard a female voice coming from his living room. The victim found an unknown female suspect had climbed through his living room window and was attempting to take items from the apartment, police said.
A “brief altercation” ensued and the suspect received “multiple superficial lacerations to her head,” police said.
The suspect fled on foot, but police arrested her about a block away, they said. Police did not give further details about the suspect.
There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public, police said.