One woman in Pueblo was arrested by police after they say she drove into the front of a home Thursday morning, officials with the Pueblo Police Department said.
Tammy Lee Back, 46, was arrested on suspicion of revoked habitual offender, careless driving and driving under the influence among other charges, police said. Back allegedly drove into a home on the 1000 block of East 5th Street around 8 a.m. Police said she had driven through a yard and into the front of the home, dealing significant damage to the residence.
Fortunately, no one was injured police said.
Back was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear driving under the influence for a court appearance Thursday.