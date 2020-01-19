BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department issued a warning this weekend after it said a man impersonated a police officer and gained access to an elderly woman's home.

The woman told police that the man identified himself as “Captain Gallin” and told her he was investigating suspicious noises and needed to enter the home to investigate.

She thought he was an officer and allowed him inside, according to a social media post from the police department. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a khaki-colored coat with patches on the sleeve, according to the victim.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After wandering around the house for a brief amount of time, he left the residence, according to the Facebook post. The resident later contacted BPD to report what had happened.

Read more from 9News here.