A woman hired to help disassemble carnival equipment at The Citadel mall stole a truck that a 72-year-old man was sitting in to warm up early Monday, Colorado Springs police allege.
The woman sped off with the truck, its trailer still attached, about 1:45 a.m., police said, as the truck's owner called the older man and heard yelling for the woman to stop.
The woman parked near Agate Drive and Sussex Lane, where police recovered the vehicle and the elderly man.
Identifications and any charges were not released.