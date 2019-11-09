A woman allegedly drove more than 2 miles in a stolen police cruiser before crashing it right in front of Penrose Hospital.
Police say the suspect jumped in the vehicle while officers were investigating a disturbance on North Nevada near Garden of the Gods Road and sped south. When officers caught up with her a short time later, the vehicle was smashed, with pieces of the car strewn across the roadway. It's unclear how she crashed the cruiser, but police say there was no damage to other vehicles or private property.
The woman was still in the vehicle but allegedly tried to run when she saw police. Officers quickly caught up and took her into custody.
Police have identified the suspect as Crystal Grondahl.