A woman flipped a stolen car in Memorial Skate Park Tuesday morning, police said.
A man left his car running in front of a business near Circle Drive and Fountain Boulevard when a female suspect allegedly jumped in and drove away. The man was able to drive another vehicle and follow the suspect until she crashed the car, flipping it in Memorial Skate Park.
The car's owner held the woman down until police arrived shortly after 10:40 a.m. and took 50-year-old Paula Collins into custody.
Collins was booked into the El Paso County jail.