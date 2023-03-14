A woman and a man were arrested Monday after Colorado Springs police located them each in reported stolen vehicles, according to police.

Police said at around 1 p.m. Monday they located the two vehicles in the 300 block of Universal Heights, just off Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard.

The stolen Hyundai SUV and Kia sedan were both spotted running with a person in the driver seat of each car, police said in an online blotter entry. Detectives on the scene called tactical teams for assistance in contacting the suspects.

According to police, the driver of the KIA, 42-year-old Katrina Pete, rammed into one of the tactical team vehicles. Pete proceeded to exit the car and attempted to flee on foot. She was apprehended shortly after by detectives, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, 19-year-old Damien Pete, then exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Police said he was soon apprehended.