A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening several employees and attempting to steal items at the Spirit Halloween store at the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center in Colorado Springs.
The woman, identified by police as Jamie Richards, "was assaulting employees with metal hangers." According to Colorado Springs police, she dumped alcohol on employees and hit several with a half-full liquor bottle.
She threatened to shoot employees, saying a man was in the parking lot with a gun. Another suspect stood near the doorway while Richards made the threats, but left before police arrived.
Police were sent to the area and managed to arrest her without incident. Police said Richards was acting irrationally and admitted to consuming alcohol and narcotics.
During their investigation, police learned there was no gun involved; the investigation is ongoing.