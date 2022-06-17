Amy Carr - the woman accused of killing her newborn child moments after birth - appeared in court on Friday afternoon to change her plea.

Carr, 20, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her in the death of her child, but on Friday afternoon Judge Thomas Kane of the 4th Judicial District Court accepted a motion from the defense to change its plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Kane stated there was good cause for the plea change due to an evaluation of Carr's mental health filed to the court.

The prosecution did not object to the change in plea.

Due to the new plea, Carr is now required to undergo a sanity evaluation issued by the court, which according to the the defense will put a significant delay in the start of the trial.

Carr's defense claimed in court that the expected wait time to have a sanity evaluation completed will be somewhere between six to seven months due to an "extreme backlog" at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

Carr was originally scheduled to have her trial in September of this year, but that date was waived by the court.

Court records previously obtained by The Gazette detailed that on Jan. 23, 2021, deputies responded to calls of a baby partially buried in a lot south of Yoder in El Paso County.

According to the court documents, Carr initially denied knowledge of the child when questioned, but later claimed that she had buried the baby - whose father was a customer at the McDonald's she worked at - because it was stillborn.

However, messages discovered by deputies between Carr and the father of the child - whose name was redacted in court documents - was alive before she killed it via strangulation.

"I'm surprised it was alive and not still born (sic)," the father wrote, according to court papers.

Deputies say Carr responded: "Seriously me too. And how long I had to strangle it before it even stopped breathing ... Strong lil girl... I hope nobody finds it."

Online records also suggest a woman who was trying to hide her pregnancy from others, deputies allege.

On Dec. 12, Carr ordered a belt to strap down her growing belly. The "slimming body shaper" arrived five days later, deputies said in court papers.

The baby was buried without ceremony as Carr sought to hide her crime, deputies allege.

Carr will appear in court next for an additional motions hearing over the status of her sanity evaluation on Tuesday, Sept. 19.