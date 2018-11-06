A woman who allegedly used the name of a Texas child who died in the 1960s to obtain fraudulent documents was arrested Oct. 31, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.
Deborah Lester, 67, is accused of having used the identity of the dead child for the past 28 years. She faces charges of identity theft, police said.
Lester, according to police, assumed the identity in the early 1990s, obtaining documents under the child’s name in at least two states. She has been married twice in different states under different names, police said.