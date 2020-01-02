A Colorado Springs woman appeared in court Thursday for the first time since authorities found 26 children hidden behind a false wall in a basement at an unlicensed daycare facility near downtown.
Carla Marie Faith, 58, was arrested on misdemeanor child abuse alleging recklessness, but without injury, and attempt to influence a public servant, court records show.
Faith appeared briefly in court but left the room before 4th Judicial District Judge Samuel Evig took the bench.
Faith's arrest came six weeks after police and a worker from the state’s Department of Human Services conducted a welfare check at Play Mountain Place, Faith’s daycare facility where she was authorized to care for six children.
Though Faith repeatedly told an officer that no children were in her care, the officer could hear children’s music and a child’s cry from the basement at 838 E. Williamette Ave., an arrest affidavit stated. Another officer arrived on scene and discovered a small seam separating the false wall from the actual wall inside the Victorian home.
In the basement, authorities found two adults and more than two dozen children under the age of 2. Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers, and were sweaty and thirsty, according to the affidavit.
The child abuse count, a misdemeanor, can be punishable by up to three to 12 months in jail, while attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, carries a possible prison term of up to 2 to 6 years.
On Dec. 6, parents of 19 children who attended the shuttered daycare filed a lawsuit alleging negligence resulting in injuries and behavioral issues.
One parent said he took his son, now 2 ½ years old, to the emergency room twice for injuries he suffered while at Play Mountain Place. Another parent said her 2-year-old daughter has developed behavioral issues including peeling back her fingernails past the nail beds until they were raw and sometimes drawing blood.
Faith, who posted $3,000 bond a day after she was arrested, is due to return Wednesday for a hearing where criminal charges will be filed. She is being represented by defense attorney Joshua Tolini.
Katelynne Nelson, a former employee of Play Mountain Place, also appeared in court Thursday. Nelson, 31, faces charges of child abuse alleging recklessness, but without injury, and drug possession.
Nelson posted $5,000 bond and also is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.