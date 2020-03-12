A woman arrested Thursday by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is accused of being an accessory to a crime in the death of man found east of Colorado Springs last year.
Catherine Sanford, 32, was arrested on suspicion of the Class 4 felony Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said. She's accused of aiding Randy Ray Bishop, who faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Thomas Faircloth, authorities said.
It's unclear how investigators connected Sanford to Faircloth's death. Her arrest affidavit was under a court seal Thursday.
In November, deputies found Faircloth dead near Galley Road and Powers Boulevard. He had "suspicious injuries," the Sheriff's Office said.
Bishop, 35, also is accused of assaulting a police officer during a January traffic stop and escaping from another after stealing his gun.
Police captured Bishop on Jan. 26 after spotting him driving a blue Mercedes in the 900 block of Tammany Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs. Officers signaled for Bishop to stop, but he fled, prompting officers to position their cars to “disable” Bishop’s vehicle, according to Colorado Springs police.
Bishop was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault, robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, felony menacing, child abuse, disarming a peace officer, escape, robbery, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Bishop remains in the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $1.8 million bond. Bail for Sanford was set at $10,000.