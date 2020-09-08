State psychiatrists found Letecia Stauch mentally competent for trial in the slaying of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, a judge said in court Tuesday.
The announcement led attorneys for the 37-year-old El Paso County woman to exercise their right under Colorado law for a second opinion, a move that will keep the case against her on temporary hold, likely for several months.
The judge set a Nov. 12 hearing to review results of the second mental health review, to be conducted by Dr. Jackie Grimmett of Colorado Springs. If Grimmett’s findings conflict with those of state experts, a mental competency hearing would likely be scheduled.
“Those opinions are just advisory to the court. The court still has to make its own determination, and the defense is entitled to a hearing,” said Phil Dubois, a longtime Colorado Springs attorney who isn’t affiliated with the case.
Only after the judge determines the defendant is mentally competent can prosecutors resume normal pre-trial matters.
If 4th Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner finds Letecia Stauch incompetent, her first-degree murder charges would remain on hold while state psychiatrists provide care meant to restore her mental fitness. Stauch could be held indefinitely for treatment, as long as the rest of her life, under the murder charges.
Tuesday's developments came during a hearing in 4th Judicial District Court in Colorado Springs. Stauch's case has been on hiatus since June, when the judge ordered her mental health review at the defense’s request.
Among those in the courtroom was Al Stauch, Gannon's father. The boy's mother, Landen Hiott, monitored via video link.
The hearing marked Letecia Stauch's first public appearance since she wrote a letter to the judge in August claiming she has been abused by deputies at the El Paso County jail and that someone has tampered with or threatened to tamper with her food.
The letter wasn’t mentioned during Tuesday’s proceedings, and Letecia Stauch's attorneys didn't comment on her claims that her consitutional rights were being violated.
In other discussions, lead prosecutor Michael Allen — the only candidate in the race to be the next district attorney — told the court an autopsy report has been completed for Gannon Stauch and given to the prosecution and the defense. He didn’t describe the report’s findings.
Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing from their Lorson Ranch home Jan. 27, saying he had not returned after walking to visit a friend. He was initially considered a runaway.
Three days later, sheriff’s deputies reclassified him as missing and endangered. Stauch was arrested March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on suspicion of his murder. The boy’s remains were found that month in a suitcase left near a highway in the Florida panhandle, east of Pensacola, authorities said.
In arrest documents, El Paso County sheriff’s investigators said they believe the boy was killed with a knife or other weapon while lying on his bed in his basement bedroom, probably on the day he was reported missing.