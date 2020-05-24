A 40-year-old woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder early Sunday after a shooting at a home in unincorporated Widefield that severely wounded one person.
El Paso County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Harvard Street. When the deputies arrived, they found a shooting victim inside a residence and began life-saving measures, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized with “critical” injuries, the statement said.
The suspect, Valerie Coes, was arrested at the scene. She was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree, first-degree assault and felony menacing.