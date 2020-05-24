coes.jpg

Valerie Coes, 40, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting that severely wounded one person in the 700 block of Harvard Street in unincorporated El Paso County. Photo supplied by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

A 40-year-old woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder early Sunday after a shooting at a home in unincorporated Widefield that severely wounded one person.

El Paso County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Harvard Street. When the deputies arrived, they found a shooting victim inside a residence and began life-saving measures, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized with “critical” injuries, the statement said.

The suspect, Valerie Coes, was arrested at the scene. She was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Before dying of COVID-19, Sterling prison inmate deprived of care, former resident says
Former Colorado Springs financial adviser resentenced to prison in child sex case
Defense: Stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch should be released from jail

Tags

Load comments