As more Coloradans head out to enjoy the state’s vast natural spaces, wolf sightings are on the rise.
According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a lone wolf that was confirmed to be present in North Park continues to roam around that area. It’s a wolf that was collared by Wyoming Game and Fish as part of the Snake River pack. He has since made his way to Colorado and is regularly tracked by aircraft above.
Another credible wolf sighting recently occurred in Laramie River Valley, though wildlife officials are still looking to confirm it with further evidence. The person that spotted the wolf included the detail that it, too, was wearing a tracking collar. This has yet to help officials track the wolf down. However, if confirmed, it would be the furthest east that a wolf has been spotted in Colorado in close to 100 years.
Wolves may also be present in Grand County, where two different groups of campers reported spotting a “large wolf-like animal” in early June. The wolf was in close proximity to their campsites. Though wildlife officials deployed to the area to collect physical evidence that could prove the presence of a wolf over another canine species, evidence was limited. Because the animal was displaying characteristics atypical of a wolf by brazening approaching humans, officials are not certain that the animal was a pure, wild wolf.