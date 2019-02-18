A Teller County man accused of killing his fiancee is due back in court this week.
Patrick Frazee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday when authorities are expected to reveal for the first time details about the charges against him. Frazee is being held in the Teller County jail in Divide on five felony charges, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. He’s been on a no-bond hold.
Police suspect Frazee, 32, killed his fiancee Kelsey Berreth, 29, in her Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day. She was last seen publicly, just after midday Nov. 22, as she was captured shopping with the couple’s baby on surveillance video at Safeway.
A possible motive for the presumed killing was revealed in an amended complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Berreth’s family against Frazee. In it, they claim Frazee, who had the keys to Berreth’s townhome and possession of her gun, demanded full custody of their daughter and killed her when she refused.