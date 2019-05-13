Widening of the Interstate 25 'Gap' is underway, but state transportation officials still want to know how they can improve the stretch of highway from Colorado Springs to Denver.
Residents can learn about upgrade ideas and make suggestions for the stretch from Monument to C-470 during two meetings by the Colorado Department of Transportation this week.
The first meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis-Palmer Middle School, 1776 Woodmoor Drive, in Monument.
The second meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, in Castle Rock.
Crews broke ground last year on a $350 million project to widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock from two to three lanes, including a toll lane, in each direction. CDOT expects to finish the project in 2022.