A photo posted on social media of dozens of Baraboo High School students giving a Nazi salute has drawn condemnation from the school district.

Tweets say the photo shows the entire male class of either 2018 or 2019 giving the salute. Some students are believed to be giving a white power salute as well.

The photo was taken last spring.

