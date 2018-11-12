A photo posted on social media of dozens of Baraboo High School students giving a Nazi salute has drawn condemnation from the school district.
If anybody from Baraboo High School in Wisconsin can clue me in on why it appears the entire male class of 2018 is throwing up a Sig Heil during their prom photos - that would be great.h/t @CarlySidey pic.twitter.com/BL8lDVLMA4— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018
Tweets say the photo shows the entire male class of either 2018 or 2019 giving the salute. Some students are believed to be giving a white power salute as well.
The photo was taken last spring.
The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo. We are investigating and will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.— Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018
The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this morning in response to a photo circulating on social media. We are launching an investigation, and as such, are unable to provide additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oRxcl82lJT— Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018
The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this afternoon in response to a photo circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/0IXNUdLeRD— Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018