A company that produces novelty glassware embedded with a bullet as if it had been shot has decided to give every employee a handgun as a Christmas present.
Giving employees their choice of revolver as a gift is part of an effort to promote personal safety and team building, Ben Wolfgram, who co-owns Hortonville-based BenShot, said Tuesday.
The business has 16 full-time employees, including several veterans. But the business also has employees who had never fired a gun, he said.
This is the first time his company has done anything like this, Wolfgram said. The father-son business was started in 2015 in a small garage workshop in this village of about 3,000 residents 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Most workers were excited at the prospect of receiving their handguns, he said.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.