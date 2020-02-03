A looming winter storm moving into the Pikes Peak region Monday afternoon is already causing problems. Freezing drizzle and wet roads throughout the Front Range have closed southbound I-25 at mile marker 170, three miles north of Greenland.

In anticipation of the coming weather, many school districts have cancelled their evening activities. Check for local school closures, delays or cancellations here.

Light snow is expected to begin about 2 p.m. in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Freezing drizzle and foggy conditions are expected to last through the evening and a half-inch of snow is expected to accumulate during the day, meteorologists say.

The overnight low will drop to near -5 degrees and up to 5 inches of snow is likely to accumulate overnight in Colorado Springs. Tuesday morning is likely to see more snow and cold temperatures, creating dangerous travel conditions.

Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map for updates on Colorado Springs-area road conditions.

Several flights Monday have been canceled at Denver International Airport in anticipation of the storm, including a few bound for Colorado Springs Airport.

Here are live updates on Monday's road and traffic conditions, snow totals and closures in the Pikes Peak region.

1:30 p.m.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Manitou Springs District 14, Colorado Springs District 11 and Colorado Springs Charter academy have already canceled afternoon and evening activities.

The temperature measures 23 degrees at the airport, the city's official measuring site, at about 1:20 p.m., which creates a potential for icy roads by the time rush hour traffic starts.

Meteorologists issued a winter storm advisory for much of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Freezing drizzle/light snow continues across El Paso, Pueblo, & Fremont Co., with slick roads being reported in the Springs to Monument areas, as well as around Canon City. Main roads have become slick this afternoon & will likely worsen. Please use caution this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pSO8aMnopj — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 3, 2020

Snow is expected to start falling in higher elevated areas, including Teller County, about 2 p.m. Up to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts around 45 mph are expected Monday evening.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected over the southern San Juan mountains and up to 8 inches of snow is expected over the western Mosquito and eastern La Garita mountains Monday evening. Wind chill values in these areas are expected to plummet to -25 degrees. Wolf Creek and Monarch mountain passes are likely to have snow-packed and icy roads through the night.