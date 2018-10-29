Colorado Springs trick-or-treaters often include jackets and gloves with their costumes on Halloween, with the exception of 2016 when the high was 80 degrees.
Meteorologists are warning revelers to break out the winter gear again this year in anticipation of a bone-chilling night. Temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees between Monday and Wednesday.
Monday will wrap up the warm weather for a few days in Colorado Springs with a high near 77 and mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up overnight with gusts up to 15 mph, bringing the low to near 40 degrees.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports a winter storm will roll in Halloween eve. The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of precipitation late Tuesday that will likely turn to snow (1-2 inches), with the overnight low expected to be near 29 degrees.
The wintry blast will linger on Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of snow before lunch time, but less than a half-inch of additional snow is expected. The sun might appear later in the day with a high near 41, and the low will drop to 28 degrees overnight, so a cozy costume will be the best bet.
The average daily temperature on Halloween is 45 degrees. The coldest Halloween in the city, since 1895, was in 1991 with a low of 10 degrees, according to the weather service's data.
Colorado Springs had some snow accumulation (about a half-inch) on Halloween last year. The record snowfall amount was recorded in 1972 with more than a foot of snow on Halloween.
Rain is expected throughout the day Tuesday, bringing a cloudy day with a high near 46. A mix of rain and snow is likely after 7 p.m. as the temperature drops, and 1 to 2 inches are expected to accumulate after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather outlook warns that evening commuters on Interstate 25 through Colorado Springs can expect a slushy drive Tuesday evening. Meteorologists also say Highway 24 will become snowpacked Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
From Thursday into the weekend, Colorado Springs will see warmer weather with highs near 50 on Thursday and Friday, and 55 on Saturday.