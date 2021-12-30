Whiteout conditions and blowing snow shut down roads east of Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday as snow began to set in across parts the Front Range, the park announced.

Colorado Springs, Denver and sections of the Rocky Mountains are forecast to see multiple inches of snow with parts of the high country near Breckenridge and Vail expected to receive as much as 12 inches over the next several days, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service told The Gazette.

As those conditions kicked in Thursday, the Fall River and the Beaver Meadows Entrances of Rocky Mountain National Park closed, while roads on the west side of the park remained open but "conditions are deteriorating," park officials said.

"Winter storms with heavy snow accumulation and strong winds have been forecasted for Rocky Mountain National Park from last night through Saturday morning," wrote Kyle Patterson, a public affairs officer for Rocky Mountain National Park.

Winter weather conditions in other parts of the mountains, including a section of Cottonwood Pass between FS Road 209 and County Road 344, shut down. That closure is expected to last until May 31, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Road conditions between Silverthorne and Loveland pass are icy and snow packed, according to the agency. Winds could blow up to 4 mph with 1 inch of new snowfall Thursday. Meanwhile, roads between Minturn and Buena Vista are likely slushy with snow and ice, the agency said.