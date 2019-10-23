Keep hands and feet inside the ride at all times, a winter weather roller coaster is headed for Colorado Springs this week, meteorologists and city staff predict.
Afternoon rain showers are expected to turn into widespread snowfall late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, said Eric Peterson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are forecast to hit lower elevations of Colorado Springs, while higher areas around Pikes Peak might see a foot or more, Peterson said. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, so the snow will likely remain on the ground until Friday, he said.
I honestly feel like I’m driving into the apocalypse (and yes I know my windshield is filthy)@csgazette #cowx pic.twitter.com/FcyPj1dUQm— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) October 23, 2019
Temperatures will likely shoot up to the 50s or 60s over the weekend, but the warm is expected to end Sunday, Peterson said.
Ever at the ready, Colorado Springs street and road plow crews are primed for the winter storm to hit, Public Works Operations Manager Jack Ladley said. Often, the crews have an hour or less to respond once they’re called into action.
Those road crews won’t pretreat city streets like they have in the past, Ladley said. Rains anticipated for Wednesday afternoon could wash away the costly anti-icing chemicals the city uses.
Public Works is charged with maintaining 5,833 lane miles of roadway and crews must be judicious with the anti-icing material, magnesium chloride, Ladley said. The department has a limited storage capacity 60,000 gallons to cover the entire city.
Instead, crews will respond as weather demands and shift resources depending on what parts of the city are hit hardest, Ladley said. They’ll keep a close eye on the hills and neighborhoods surrounding Woodmen Road, where conditions can quickly turn difficult for plows.
Sporadic winter storms are the staple of the fall-to-winter transition in Colorado and this season they’re remarkably early, Ladley said.
“Early snow puts the pressure on people to be prepared,” said Brian Cleek, owner of Rex Tires, 509 W. Colorado Ave.
So, Cleek recommended snow tires for local vehicles before the weather hits.