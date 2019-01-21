With a snowstorm expected to hit much of the Front Range beginning Monday night and into Tuesday, AAA Colorado provided winter-weather tips for drivers, including advice on packing an emergency kit to keep in the car.
During a storm, drivers most often call AAA Colorado about dead batteries or crashes resulting from treadless or under-inflated tires.
Before leaving home, drivers should check Colorado Department of Transportation's website at cotrip.org for up-to-date information on road conditions.
"It doesn't matter what kind of car you drive. Snow and ice pose significant risks to every single motorist," AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said a news the release. "Budget extra time, take it slow, and keep a vigilant eye on traffic conditions in front of you. You're not invincible, and watch out for the driver who thinks that he or she is."
To be ready for a winter storm, build an emergency kit with tire chains, abrasive material such as sand or cat litter, a small shovel, a flashlight with extra batteries, an ice scraper, rags or paper towels, flares or other warning devices, booster cables and a first-aid kit. Drivers also should bring blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for all passengers, pack water and snacks and keep their cellphone charged.
Tips for preparing the car:
• Have the battery and electrical system tested. Most batteries have a life span of about three years and might not turn over in cold weather.
• Check all fluid levels, including anti-freeze, transmission fluid, brake fluid and engine oil.
• Make sure all lights operate properly.
• Inspect tires and brakes by using this test: Put a quarter in the tread. If you can see the top of George Washington's head, it's time to start thinking about replacing the tire. Make sure tires are properly inflated and check for signs of uneven wear. Tires with less than 4/32 of an inch of tread will have reduced traction in wet and snowy conditions.
• Check windshield wipers and washer fluid levels.
• Try to keep the fuel tank at least half full at all times, in case you get stuck or encounter long traffic delays.
AAA Colorado also provided tips for driving on slick or icy roads:
• Slow down, don't tailgate: Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to 10 seconds when driving on slippery surfaces.
• Watch the traffic ahead: Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids or emergency flashers ahead.
• Avoid unnecessarily changing lanes: Changing lanes increases the chance of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle control.
• Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.
• Move over: The law requires drivers to move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside assistance personnel assisting motorists. If you can't move over, slow down.
• Don't power up hills: Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.
• Don't stop going up a hill: There's nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road.
Drivers should minimize the need to brake on ice, AAA Colorado advises. "If you're approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Maintaining control of your vehicle is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways."
But in the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.
If your car has an anti-lock braking system, don't remove your foot from the brake while skidding. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to "pump" the brakes.
If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so the brakes are at the "threshold" of lockup but still rotating.