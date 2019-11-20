As winter weather rolls into the state with the potential of 24+ inches of snow, high altitude roads are already experiencing dangerous conditions.
According to the official twitter account of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, the Pikes Peak Highway has been closed to the summit at mile 13. Mile 13 (of 19 total miles) takes drivers to the Glen Cove area. Drivers can still drive the open portion of the road, though the closure is subject to change or extend.
We are experiencing snow this morning, but the Pikes Peak Highway is open to mile 13, taking you to Glen Cove. For road updates throughout the day, call our line: (719)385-7325.#pikespeak #roadupdate— Pikes Peak (@drivepikespeak) November 20, 2019
No estimated time was released for when this road will reopen fully to the summit, though the winter storm is predicted to last until Friday morning.