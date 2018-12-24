Colorado Springs residents are — once again — not likely to see a white Christmas, but they could see flurries when a winter storm moves through Colorado the following day.
The high temperature in the city on Christmas Day should be near 45 with partly sunny skies. The overnight low is expected to drop to about 20 degrees as the storm moves in to the area.
Wednesday's forecast shows a 30 percent chance of snow and cloudy skies before the chance of snow increases to 50 percent later in the day.
Holiday skiers should take caution on their way to the mountains as a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo for Tuesday through Thursday. The Mosquito and Sawatch mountain ranges — near Breckenridge and Aspen, respectively — are expected to receive up to 5 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Travelers moving through the southeast part of Colorado late Wednesday should take caution as the storm system is likely to move south, bringing moderate to heavy snowfall through early Thursday. Meteorologists warn drivers to be prepared for adverse driving conditions, even in lower elevations.
Temperatures will be in the 20s Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies and slight breezes around Colorado Springs. Weekend weather is expected to warm up with highs of 32 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.
Meteorologists have strict requirements for white Christmases, a relatively rare event in Colorado Springs.
"We have defined a 'White Christmas' as greater than 0.5 inches of snow falling on Dec. 25 with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground," National Weather Service meteorologists say.
The last white Christmas in Colorado Springs, under those standards, was in 1987. An inch of new snow fell that Christmas Day, adding to the existing inch of snow already on the ground.
The record high snowfall on Christmas Day was in 1911, with 2.3 inches. The most snow reported on the ground on Christmas Day was in 1982, with 7 inches, according to the service's climate records.
An unusual surprise was delivered on Christmas Day in 1994 when a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook houses shortly after noon in the northwest part of El Paso County. According to the Colorado Geological Survey, the epicenter was located just northwest of Palmer Lake and could be felt in parts of Teller County and in Littleton. No major damage to buildings and homes was reported.