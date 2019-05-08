Several winter storm warnings have been issued for many parts of Colorado starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says a cold front was expected to move through the Pikes Peak region around midday Wednesday with isolated rain showers and wind gusts up to 40 mph. By late afternoon, rain is likely to transition to snow in northern El Paso County, near Monument Hill. The transition to snow in Colorado Springs should occur around midnight.
The high Wednesday in Colorado Springs is expected to reach near 50 degrees, then drop more than 20 degrees overnight. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent, the service's forecast shows.
Along the Front Range, rain will change to snow by the evening and continue into Thursday morning. The I-25 corridor could become icy and snowpacked late Wednesday into early Thursday, when morning commuters can expect up to 6 inches of accumulation. Snow amounts from 1 to 4 inches may accumulate throughout El Paso County and locally higher accumulations near the base of the foothills can amount up to 6 inches.
An unseasonably cold storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow to the high country and possible sub-freezing temps to much of southern Colorado over the next few days.
In high elevations of mountain ranges, from central to southern Colorado, are expected to get amounts between 8 and 20 inches of snow starting Wednesday through early Friday.
A winter weather advisory issued for counties including Teller and Fremont can expect amounts between 5 and 15 inches of snow through early Friday.
Meteorologists warn that travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially over high mountain passes such as Wolf Creek Pass and Monarch Pass.
Rain and snow mix showers are expected through the day on Thursday in Colorado Springs, with a high near 40 degrees. Snow will be likely after 7 p.m. when temperatures drop to 32 degrees.
The cold, cloudy weather will keep snow in the forecast on Friday, especially before 10 a.m. The high should reach near 50 degrees and rain is possible throughout the day.
The sun is expected to return Saturday with partly sunny skies, bringing temperatures near 60 degrees. Sunday will see a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. Precipitation is not in the forecast for the weekend.