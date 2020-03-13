A winter storm forecast to hit Colorado Springs on Friday morning is still expected, but has shifted a bit later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation should begin in the city's metro by 8:30 a.m., said Brad Carlberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Rain showers, snow and freezing drizzle are expected before 2 p.m., switching to snow showers through about 10 p.m. Patch fog is possible between 7 a.m. and noon, and winds will blow around 15-20 mph throughout the day. Snow accumulation of 2-4" is expected, with the highest totals toward the west of the city, but little or no ice accumulation is expected. No more than an additional half inch should accumulate overnight, according to the weather service.
The forecast will then trend sunny and mild until Monday night, when snow showers are again possible. Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers overnight.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just over 55 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers during the day and into the overnight period.