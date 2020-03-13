Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.