A large storm pummeled Colorado on Friday, stranding travelers in the mountains, reducing travel along the Front Range to a crawl and heightening the danger from avalanches in the backcountry.

Treacherous travel did have a silver lining for the state's water supply.

The snowpack in the upper Colorado headwaters area, comprised of Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs and Aspen, was at 114% Friday. Snowpack in southeastern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, was at 115%, according to data from the National Water and Climate Center.

Interstate 70 took the brunt of the storm, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

"The best course of action is if you are already in the mountains, stay in the mountains," state officials said. "Current weather conditions are persisting and more snow is on the way."

Loveland pass saw more than 26 inches of snow by Friday evening, data from the National Weather Service showed. Rabbit Ears pass received more than 30 inches, Copper Mountain more than 26 inches and parts of Littleton 12 inches.

Palmer Lake saw about 10 inches of snow, Black Forest 8½ inches and southern Colorado Springs about 9 inches, weather service data showed.

Early Friday, avalanches were triggered to reduce the danger of one starting on its own, closing westbound lanes of I-70 at exit 218. Hours later, westbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel, CDOT said.

An avalanche closed I-70 at Frisco, but the interstate was reopened within an hour, state officials said.

I-70 mountain conditions remain extreme—see this video just taken at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Expect long delays and closures as crews work to restore roads to safe condition. pic.twitter.com/tWsJQFvtza — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 7, 2020

An avalanche warning was in effect through 8 a.m. Saturday for backcountry terrain including the Front Range, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported.

“Expect widespread natural avalanche activity to continue today with most avalanches large enough to bury or kill a person,” the center said.

Northwesterly winds were “building sensitive wind-drifted slabs and rapidly loading buried weak layers,” read a post on the center’s Facebook page. “You can easily trigger large and dangerous avalanches and some may run naturally.”

Mountain travelers were warned Friday by the state Transportation Department to prepare for weekend delays, closures and adverse conditions.

"The Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists wanting to travel to or from the high country to stay where they are currently located through this weekend," a statement said. "Adverse winter weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, high winds, and low visibility continue to impact various areas of the state."

Click here for CDOT's live road conditions map.

State transportation officials and a team from the Avalanche Information Center were scheduled to reassess Friday evening the best next steps for avalanche mitigation efforts along the I-70 corridor, the statement said.

Travel will be hazardous to impossible today over Rabbit Ears Pass and Vail Pass and is not recommended. #VailPass has been closed since yesterday evening. Wind gusts up to 50 mph have reduced visibility due to blowing #snow. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GCCshDhsdt — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) February 7, 2020

The weather service forecast a sunny Saturday with light wind speeds up to 10 mph in the morning. The day's high was expected to remain in the mid-40s, dropping to about 17 degrees Saturday night.

Snow was likely to return again Sunday, the forecast read, with a 60% chance of precipitation and a high near 30 degrees. One to 2 inches are possible, the forecast said.

Click here for the National Weather Service's detailed forecast for Colorado Springs.

The snow caused several schools in the Pikes Peak region to close Friday. Major school districts, including 11, 2 and 8, had delayed starts. District 20 schools, among several others, were closed.