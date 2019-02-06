A fast-moving winter storm will dump over the central mountains, leaving some snowfall and gusty winds to impact Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said.
A 20 percent chance of snow is expected after 4 p.m. in Colorado Springs, with a high of 44 on Wednesday. Wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph in the afternoon, the service's forecast shows.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting multiple crashes over Monarch Pass as of 10:30 a.m. Traction law is in effect for U.S. 50. CDOT's road condition map is showing poor visibility due to blowing snow in the area.
Numerous crashes on Monarch Pass. Traction law is in. Expect delays if headed that way.— CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) February 6, 2019
US 285: Passenger vehicle traction law between US 24 and Wandcrest Av. Kenosha Pass Area— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019
Travel from Denver may become difficult during the Wednesday evening commute as the storm moves southeast, bringing up to 5 inches of snow in Denver and 3 inches over the Palmer Divide. Meteorologists are warning that slick roads will be likely and blowing snow can reduce visibility along the Interstate 25 corridor.
See where CDOT snow plows are in your area—follow this link to see a map showing the location of plows across the state! https://t.co/sVBP7uRFPP pic.twitter.com/cFaWgIerwQ— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019
Chances of snow increase between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday in Colorado Springs. The overnight low will drop to the single digits, near 4 degrees, but windchill values will plummet temperatures near minus 10. Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports that minimal snowfall is expected over Colorado Springs, with 1 to 2 inches likely.
A winter storm warning has been issued by the service for the western part of the state, where up to 14 inches of snowfall is likely over the San Juan mountains and winds could reach speeds upwards of 55 mph. In the Sawatch range, west of Denver, snow totals will be near 9 inches with wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Thursday's high in Colorado Springs will near 24 degrees with sunny skies, but wind chill values will be near minus 10. Thursday's low will drop near 6 degrees, and below-zero wind chill values will return.
The high on Friday will jump to 40 degrees and temperatures over the weekend will remain in the 40s with clear skies.