A "powerful winter storm" that began to move through Colorado late Wednesday could impede holiday travelers through Thursday night, the state Department of Transportation warned.
But the Pikes Peak region won't see more than a few inches of snow, meteorologists say. Southeast Colorado and the eastern plains are expected to be hit the hardest.
"The challenge with a storm like this one is not only the snow accumulations but the high winds and poor visibility," said Kyle Lester, CDOT director of highway maintenance, in a news release.
Wednesday night, snow was expected to begin piling up on Interstate 70 from Limon to Kansas, Interstate 25 from Pueblo to New Mexico and Interstate 76 from Fort Morgan to Nebraska. The storm could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow along with freezing rain, which "may quickly turn to ice with temperatures dropping," the release said.
Some areas closer to the New Mexico and Kansas state lines could see up to a foot of snow, and winds were expected to gust at up to 50 mph.
"Due to potential high winds and poor visibility, it is possible there could be closures for safety reasons," the release said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the eastern plains and southeast Colorado and a winter weather advisory for parts of the mountains and the eastern plains, both of which extend into Thursday morning.
"Heavy snowfall and drifting snow may cause area roadways to become slippery, making travel difficult," said a tweet from the weather service in Pueblo.
Elsewhere in the state, CDOT predicted lesser impacts:
• Light snow was expected in the Denver metro area, with minimal accumulation. CDOT crews pre-treated elevated roads, including I-25 along Monument Hill and high bridges and overpasses.
• Heavy accumulation isn't expected along the I-70 mountain corridor from Vail Pass over to Eisenhower Tunnel, but light snow might fall and cold temperatures could create icy conditions.
• More "significant snowfall" is expected on mountain passes in southwest Colorado. Avalanche control work might cause delays along higher mountain passes "while operations are taking place and then plows clear the roads."
After a round of snowfall Wednesday, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Thursday in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service reported. A slight chance of snow returns Thursday night through Friday night.
And expect frigid weather: The weather service predicted a high of 30 degrees Thursday and a low of 8 degrees at night, with wind chill values between 5 and minus-5 degrees. Friday's high is expected to be 20 degrees, with a nighttime low of 3 degrees.
With winter tightening its grip, the state Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to check their tires by doing a quarter test: "Insert a quarter into the tire tread upside down, with Washington’s head going in first; if the top of George's head is covered by the tread, your tires are OK (do this test in multiple points around each tire). If the top of his head is visible at any point, you need new tires." Or "invest in safety" by getting a set of snow tires.
Drivers also should leave extra room between their vehicle and others on the road, give snow plows on the road plenty of space and have a plan for winter weather travel.
"If you are stuck in a serious storm, do not leave your car. Run the engine periodically and wait for help," the CDOT release says. "Prepare a winter driving vehicle kit. Carry blankets, water, a flashlight, a shovel, some nutrition bars or other food for sustenance. Winterize your vehicle's safety kit by including extra blankets, sand to help gain traction in the event you become stuck on ice or snow, jumper cables and an ice scraper."
And all drivers should be familiar with the state's passenger vehicle traction law and passenger vehicle chain law, the release says.
When the traction law is in effect, drivers must have snow tires, tires with mud/snow designation, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles — all tires must have a minimum one-eighth inch tread.
The chain law is "reserved for severe winter conditions as the final safety measure before an interstate is closed," the release says. The law says that every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device like AutoSock.
For current road and weather conditions, call 511 or 303-639-1111 or visit cotrip.org.
The Gazette's Leslie James contributed to this report.