A winter storm will start closing in Wednesday over parts of Colorado that is likely to impede holiday travelers, especially those who are driving through the eastern part of the state, while Colorado Springs is likely to see just a few inches of snow.
Colorado Springs is expected to get up to 2 inches of snow by late Wednesday, followed by another round of light snowfall Thursday and Friday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
The high on Wednesday will near 42, then drop to the low 30s on Thursday and 20 on Friday. The weather is expected to warm up a bit Saturday with a high of 30 and a high of 45 Sunday, meteorologists say.
Several weather advisories have been issued by the service that will last through Thursday, including a winter storm warning, winter weather advisory, and a special weather statement that details a forewarning of a following storm.
The winter storm warning for the eastern plains goes into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists predict 3 to 8 inches of snow and gusty winds for that area. Travel could be very difficult in areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, especially Wednesday evening into early Thursday.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County are in hazardous weather outlook status, according to the National Weather Service.