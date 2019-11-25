The season's latest winter storm is likely to dump feet of snow Tuesday on parts of Colorado and could dismantle travel plans for thousands across the state.

Snow will likely start falling in Colorado Springs around midnight and pick up overnight through Tuesday morning, said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The southern half of El Paso County could see between 2 to 5 inches of snow, Mozley said, while Monument Hill and Teller County could get between 4 to 8 inches. The snow is expected to taper off by 4 p.m. Tuesday, though flurries could linger through the evening, Mozley said.

Strong crosswinds, expected to reach speeds upward of 65 mph, could affect visibility for those driving along east–west highways, he said.

"The winds are going to crank up over the plains," Mozley said.

The storm will have a much bigger impact north of Colorado Springs. Meteorologists predict more than a foot of snow Tuesday north of Interstate 70, "making travel difficult or impossible," the National Weather Service warned.

Roads could be closed or impassable as the storm dumps 15 to 30 inches of snow in the northern foothills, the weather service reported. One foot to 22 inches is expected near Fort Collins, Greeley and Boulder, and between 8 to 18 inches in Denver and the southern foothills.

The storm's likely to disrupt travel plans for a record number of Coloradans planning to travel for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 960,000 Coloradans will travel 50 or more miles for Thanksgiving, up 2.9% from last year, according to a forecast from AAA Colorado.

Of that total, 834,000 will drive, 62,000 will fly and another 62,000 will travel by trains or buses, AAA estimates.

Major airlines are waiving flight change fees ahead of the snowstorm .

The following airlines are issuing waivers:

American: You are eligible for a fee waive, if you are traveling to, through or from Denver, bought your ticket by Nov. 24, are scheduled to travel Nov. 26, can travel Nov. 24-26, don’t change your origin or destination city and re-book in the same cabin or pay the difference, according to American Airlines website.

Delta: Waivers will be issued to those flying to, through or from Denver on Nov. 26. A new ticket must be issued on or before Nov. 29 for travel on or before Nov. 29, according to the airline’s website.

United Airlines: If you’re traveling to or from Denver Nov. 26, you can change your flight at no cost on United Airlines’ mobile app, through a direct message on Twitter, or calling: 1-800-864-8331, according to United Airlines website.

Frontier: Those flying to and from Denver or Colorado Springs on Nov. 26 can make one change on their itinerary. Origin and destination cities can be changed but travel must be completed by Dec. 18. Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund, according to Frontier’s website.

Southwest: Anyone flying to or from Denver on Nov. 25 or 26 may re-book in the same class of service or travel standby. A new reservation must be within 14 days of their original date of travel and between the original departure and destination cities, the airline said on its website.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, no flights scheduled to leave or arrive at Colorado Springs Airport were delayed or cancelled, said Dana Schield, a spokeswoman for the airport.

As of noon, 42 flights arriving or departing from Denver International Airport Monday had been cancelled and 69 were delayed, according to the website Flight Aware.

So far, 187 flights arriving or departing from the airport on Tuesday have been cancelled.

She encouraged travelers to check the website for the airline they are traveling with directly for updates or to visit flycos.com.

Later in the week, another winter storm is headed toward Colorado, but will likely miss Colorado Springs, Mozley said.

A high of 41 is expected on Thanksgiving Day, along with partly sunny skies.

There's a 30% chance of snow Friday.

Further south, heavy snowfall is likely later in the week.

"The mountains — especially the San Juans — they're going to get hit pretty hard. We're talking about feet of snow down there," Mozley said.