Wednesday will be warm and breezy in Colorado Springs ahead of a wet trio of days.
The high will top out just under 65 today, with winds from 5-20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. But showers enter the forecast tonight and into Thursday, when a rain/snow mix is expected. A chance of precipitation hangs around through Saturday night.
Anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow is possible Thursday in the Pikes Peak region, according to the weather service, with the higher amounts in Teller County and northern El Paso County.
"Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said in its forecast. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible on Thursday, according to KKTV meteorologist Lucy Bergemann.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 1 p.m., changing to snow; a 80% chance of precipitation. Accumulation of less than a half inch expected A high of 44, with winds from 10-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 35 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 12 p.m.
Saturday: Increasingly cloudy, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds around 5 mph.