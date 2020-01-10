DENVER — The Winter Park Express train has returned for the 2020 season with expanded service for those hoping to hit the slopes while avoiding mountain traffic.

The weekend train service from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park Resort kicked off Friday morning and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through March 29, 2020.

Trips leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park at 9 a.m. Departures back leave at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Denver by 6:40 p.m.

One way tickets start at $29 per person.

