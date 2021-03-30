Skiers and snowboarders can revel in the snowy conditions of Winter Park Resort a little bit longer this year after the resort announced it will extend the season into May, the resort said in a news release.
After 306 inches of snow fell during the winter season at the resort, with 79 inches during the past month, the mountain resort intends to keep its lifts running through May 9, a news release said.
The extension only includes the Mary Jane side of the resort, which offers "iconic bumps, trees and groomer trails," the release said.
Winter Park Resort's decision to extend its season follows suit, after many resorts around Colorado choose to keep their lifts running through April, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Monarch.
Coronavirus pandemic restrictions limited winter sport options this year, curtailing available services and the number of lift tickets sold.
Winter Park Resort lifted its passholder reservation requirement for the rest of the season, the mountain's website said.
Another 8 inches of snow had fallen at Winter Park by Tuesday afternoon, the mountain's website said.