Punxsutawney Phil was right — spring did come early to the Pikes Peak region.
What the weather-predicting groundhog forgot to to mention when he emerged from his burrow Sunday is that it wouldn't be around for long.
Winter will get its revenge Monday.
Temperatures are expected to plunge from a record 73 degrees Sunday — topping the previous record of 66 set in 1934 — by 40 degrees to below freezing overnight.
And there'll be wind and snow, from 2 to 5 inches in downtown Colorado Springs through Tuesday to 7 to 9 inches in Monument. Tuesday would be even colder, with a high only in the teens.
Given the forecast, Sunday was almost surreal.
Crystal Morman and her 4-year-old daughter, Harley, had the ice rink in Acacia Park to themselves, skating through puddles on the melting ice.
Out for a walk, Michelle Bull and Polly Strovink already were enjoying the warmth while they could.
"It kind of feels like when we get these beautiful days, we get these big swings — dreading is a good word," Strovink said.
Nearly everyone had dispensed with puffy jackets in favor of T-shirts.
Temperatures were expected to plunge overnight Sunday, and Monday's high was excepted to top out just under freezing, with a 40% chance of snow around 11 a.m and winds from 15-20 mph.
More snow was expected overnight Monday, with average additional snow accumulation of 2-4", a low around 8, and windchill between -5 and 5. The chance of precipitation was near 80%.
Snow was likely again Tuesday before 11 a.m; the chance of precipitation was 70%, with new accumulation of less than a half inch.
Snow totals for Monday and Tuesday were predicted to be in the 1-3" range for Pueblo, Fountain, and southern Colorado Springs; 3" for the central part of the city; 4-5" northern Colorado Springs; and as high as 7-9" around Monument, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.